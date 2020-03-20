The coronavirus pandemic is having an unquestionable impact on citizens across central and west central Illinois. From the cancellation of the state high school basketball tournament, to closure of all schools, to restaurants and bars being shut down, the coronavirus is drastically changing the way we live our lives.

Overcoming the coronavirus is going to require not just a whole government response, but a whole America response, and each of us plays a role in that.

As each of us works in our own homes to prevent the spread, the federal government is working overtime to bolster the efforts of our state and local officials to combat the coronavirus and keep communities safe.

Congress, in the last two weeks, acted twice to cut red tape and provide additional resources. First, Republicans and Democrats came together to pass an $8.3-billion emergency funding bill, which will give assistance to state and local officials, bolster small business loan assistance, and strengthen vaccine development.

And we took decisive action to pass the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. This bill, which President Trump signed into law on Tuesday, removes costs barriers to testing, guarantees two weeks of paid sick leave for workers impacted while helping employers cover the cost, and makes sure students who stay home from school still get access to meals.

On top of Congress’ action, President Trump and his team took a necessary step to declare a national emergency due to the coronavirus outbreak. This important declaration leverages all resources at the federal government’s disposal, including $42 billion in funding and an additional $7 billion in Small Business Administration loans.

Small businesses and workers in central and west central Illinois will feel an adverse impact due to loss of business and state mandated closures of restaurants and bars.

That’s why I joined the entire Illinois Congressional Delegation in urging the SBA to approve Illinois’ request for an Economic Injury Declaration. With President Trump’s approval on Thursday, small businesses now have access to low-interest disaster loans to support them through this difficult time.

It’s imperative you abide by the guidelines outlined by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the Illinois Department of Public Health to keep yourself, your family, and your community safe.

The small steps you take, such as washing your hands regularly with soap and water, avoiding touching your face, and disinfecting frequently used surfaces, can have a huge impact on preventing new cases. Even though you might feel healthy, you can unknowingly carry the virus. And, while the risk to the average American remains low, the risk to elderly folks and those with underlying health problems is far greater.

This pandemic calls on each of us to put aside our differences and look out for one another. The coronavirus presents us with a unique and serious health and economic challenge. It deserves to be taken with the upmost seriousness but is not a time to panic. Working together and with American resilience we can overcome the coronavirus.

U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood represents the 18th Congressional District, which includes portions of Peoria and Springfield.