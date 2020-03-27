President Trump, who has been fast to criticize, can deal it out but he can't take it. He and some of his supporters get criticized because they don't have a grip on the facts.

Trump's supporters have dismissed his intent to cut the CDC budget. The CDC budget would have been cut every year he has been in office. But Congress put most cuts back.

Trump did not completely end travel to and from China early but shut it down three weeks after the virus's start. An epidemiologist wrote the "cow was already out of the barn."

For two months Trump told us there was no worry at all about a pandemic and everything was under control. At a rally Trump said someone told him the virus was the "'Democrats' new hoax.'"

Trump also told us the virus "like a miracle, will disappear," and "go away." "We're doing a great job with it ... "

Great job? Hospitals are still short of important supplies.

So, while some people cling to their Bibles and AK-47s, I pray they look at the facts or question their own motives before they call anything unAmerican. Trump needs to stop name calling, complaining that Democrats have always been out to get him, and deal with the facts. Get a grip.

Linda Tosch, East Peoria