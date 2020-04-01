As coronavirus spreads throughout the United States, economic damage is spreading along with it. To help Americans make ends meet, the federal government is sending most of us checks for $1,200. The idea is we will spend that money, stimulate the economy, and have the ability to pay bills that we cannot avoid.

Simple enough. The check can do a lot to help in a time of such uncertainty and dislocation. But what if you don’t really need a check from the government? What if you are like me, and you’re fortunate enough to be financially stable at this time? If that’s you, then please think about giving that money to someone who needs it.

If you are one of the tens of millions of Americans who live paycheck-to-paycheck, then please spend that money. If you are losing wages because your employer closed its doors, then please use that cash in whatever way you see fit. If you are burdened with medical bills or student loans, then please do what you have to do to keep your credit score above water. If you are in a situation like that, then the check is really and truly for you.

But if your first instinct is to save the money or make an extra mortgage payment, please think about giving it to a friend or family member who is needs it. If you aren’t likely to spend that money in ways that will keep businesses open and people employed, please consider donating it to food banks or medical organizations that are fighting the coronavirus and its fallout. If you are far from retirement age and you have time to rebuild your 401(k), please think about helping those who don’t know where their next meal will come from.

We all have to make individual decisions about how to protect our families and safeguard our communities. I won’t presume to know what it’s like to stand in anyone else’s shoes. But I know what it’s like to stand in mine. I have the good fortunate to be able to donate part of that check — if not all of it — to someone who is struggling and needs it more than me. If you’re in a similar position, please consider doing the same.

Frankie Sturm is the deputy political/economic chief at the U.S. Embassy in Suriname. He is a native of Chillicothe and a graduate of Illinois Valley Central High School. The views expressed are his own.