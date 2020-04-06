Was Dick Durbin making a bid for re-election in the paper on April 3, or another reason to blame President Trump for something? We all know this coronavirus is dangerous but I would like to know what Durbin and his Democratic colleagues were doing during the initial phases of this virus. We know the virus started in China sometime in November or December. What were the Democrats in charge of our intelligence committees doing at that time? They were more interested in getting Trump impeached during the period starting Dec. 18, 2019-Feb. 5, 2020. That time should have been spent preparing for the onslaught of this virus. Also, Durbin wants to know why we seem to have a shortage of medical personnel. Could it be that it's expensive to go to medical school and people don't want that burden. He made it sound like he wants the taxpayers to pay for those people. Now Pelosi wants to form another committee, with subpoena power, to look into the Trump Administration's handling of the coronavirus. Is this going to be another impeachment witch hunt? I hope the American people wake up before it's too late because the way I see it the Democrats don't have the interests and safety of the American people in mind.

The other issue is seeing bigoted hate-filled Leonard Pitts in our paper. All the people I talk to can't stand him and I would think the majority in Peoria feel the same way.

Let's see you put this in the paper.

Rich Brown, Peoria