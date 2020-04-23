The plan being pushed by Census officials to delay sending population data to states until July 31, 2021, could mean Republicans could have a shot at controlling map drawing in Illinois.

In what was shaping up to be a shoo-in for the Democratic-controlled state legislature to draw the maps in whichever fashion they would like, this move could undermine their control.

There’s an important deadline in the Illinois Constitution: June 30. If state lawmakers don’t approve maps by June 30, 2021, then legislative leaders are required to appoint an eight-person commission to be in charge of the remap. That commission must be evenly split with four Republicans and four Democrats. If the Census Bureau doesn’t send the numbers until July 31, 2021, then lawmakers miss the opportunity to even try to draw maps.

There also goes out the window any opportunity for Gov. JB Pritzker to veto maps he deems as unfair.

So, you might be wondering how four Democrats and four Republicans would agree on one of the most highly partisan activities lawmakers do? Historically speaking, they don’t. Since 1970 when our state constitution was ratified, three out of the four times when a back-up commission came into play, the commissioners had to resort to a tie-breaker process.

A tie-breaker process allows for the selection of either a Democrat or Republican name, which essentially gives that person’s political party unilateral control to gerrymander the map in the way they see fit. There is no compromise. There is a replica Lincoln hat, because it is Illinois, and the state constitution calls for drawing the tie-breaking party’s name by random selection.

And you might be wondering about that fourth time, the one where the back-up commission didn’t resort to a tie-breaker to approve maps. In that case, the legislative leaders appointed themselves and their staff to draw the maps. It later was found to be unconstitutional for lawmakers to appoint themselves to a commission, but the 1972 election went on as planned using the illegitimate map. And then the lawmakers ― that were voted in by an unconstitutional process ― simply adopted that exact same map that got them elected a year earlier.

So, with Census officials asking for a delay, random selection or shenanigans could happen again. A better solution would be for lawmakers to adopt an independent, citizen-led commission to draw legislative and congressional maps. This is not a new idea; other states have independent redistricting commissions and an effort has been underway to do the same in Illinois for many years now. The most recent Illinois effort has widespread bipartisan support in Springfield.

Let’s drop the partisan games because if the process stays the same, one side is going to lose, and it might not be the party everyone expects. Instead, we could have a system where the people of Illinois win. Lawmakers have until May 3 to improve our state’s redistricting process. They can do so by calling the Fair Maps Amendment (HJRCA41/SJRCA18) for votes and supporting it’s independent process.

If they fail to act, then politicians might want to go ahead and brush off the old Lincoln hat and start collecting four-leaf clovers. The Census Bureau might get its way. If that’s the case, both Democrats and Republicans are going to need some luck on their side to be able to control the redistricting process and pick their voters in 2021.

Ryan Tolley is the policy director of CHANGE Illinois, a nonpartisan nonprofit that advocates for ethical and efficient government.