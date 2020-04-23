There is a shortcut we take when we travel through Missouri going to and from Texas each year. Route 73 runs about 25 miles from west of Macks Creek down to Buffalo. Mary hated it because it is so hilly and windy and most of the homes along the route are modest. But then we visited an Amish bulk store on the way. Now she finds it restful and scenic.

After driving that route on Nov. 1, 2016, I remarked on Facebook that with all the Trump posters you could zigzag back and forth across the road and around those yard signs on your four wheeler and enjoy a tough slalom course. So when we traveled up that road on April 2 this year, I was curious to see how many Trump signs there would be. In the whole 25 miles there were none.

Of course, the dogwoods around Lake of the Ozarks were barely abloom. And corn that will be harvested before the November election is yet to be planted. It is early. But Trump is the most merchandised name in the history of politics. There are plenty of signs to plant and flags to fly if you are interested. The neighbor across the street from me in Texas has two flags and four signs. And they are all different. My favorite is God and Country: Trump.

So if people are getting Trump's message in Missouri they are making little effort to pass it along.

Bill Rowen, Bartonville