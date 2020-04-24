Social distancing and stay-at-home orders have been in effect in Illinois for more than a month, that is twice the maximum incubation period of 14 days for COVID-19. As expected, we have seen a welcome reduction in the activity of influenza and other respiratory illnesses all across Illinois. However, success on the COVID-19 front has only been partial. As of April 22, there were a total of 35,108 COVID-19 cases in Illinois, approximately 23,000 of whom were reported after April 4, two weeks after the enforcement of stay-at-home order on March 21, representing new infections acquired during stay-at-home order.

There are only three plausible explanations for 1,500-plus daily new cases in Illinois. First and foremost, “silent spreaders” that include asymptomatic, presymptomatic and mildly symptomatic infected individuals are common. Fifty percent of skilled care facility residents, a vulnerable population, who tested positive for COVID-19 were without symptoms. Among women admitted for delivery, a healthier population, 88% were asymptomatic. The exact number of “silent spreaders” in Illinois remains unknown because current CDC guidelines do not allow testing of asymptomatic individuals.

Second, there are some individuals who carry an unusual load in their throat, the so called “super spreaders.” Such infected individuals can infect a lot of individuals, as seen in New Rochelle, N.Y., cluster, and likely many other well publicized outbreaks, such as church choir in Washington State, USS Theodore Roosevelt and meatpacking plants in South Dakota and Iowa.

Third, there is a strong possibility of disease transmission by smaller particles known as aerosols.

Social distancing is meant to protect from large respiratory droplets that have a short (less than 6 feet) range. Aerosol particles can travel longer distances (up to 26 feet in some cases) and due to their small size, may remain suspended in air for up to three hours. Such airborne transmission has been shown for highly contagious diseases such as measles and tuberculosis and may also be involved in COVID-19.

These three factors, either alone or in combination have made containment of this pandemic a challenge. Even when a stay-home-order is in place, essential services must continue. I am concerned infection may spread unwittingly from workers in our grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, healthcare facilities, and several other entities that must remain open.

Therefore, to effectively control this pandemic, all three modes of transmission- large droplets (social distancing and masks), contact with infected surfaces (good hand hygiene) and airborne transmission (masks) will have to be addressed and interrupted. Places that have mandated the masks for everyone have been more successful in controlling disease spread than those that haven’t.

The only possible objection to universal masking rule is current shortage of PPE. However, as the virus doesn’t survive beyond three days on any surface, a mask can be stored in a breathable bag and reused every fourth day. Alternatively, homemade fabric masks that have a pocket to insert a piece of paper towel or coffee filter can be washed in the evening and reused next day.

We will have to teach the population how to properly wear a mask and how to take care of it. But these things can be accomplished if there is political will and conviction.

I humbly request our public health authorities to mandate wearing of masks or suitable fabric face and nose covering for all individuals over age 5.

“In any moment of decision, the best thing you can do is the right thing, the next best thing is the wrong thing, and the worst thing you can do is nothing.” ―Theodore Roosevelt.

Kamal Kishore, MD, is affiliated with Illinois Retina and Eye Associates in Peoria.