Why are so many readers critical of Leonard Pitts? He is not racist, but merely telling the truth.

Of course one wants a president who is a true leader in a crisis, one who has compassion for others who are physically different than himself. One who has intelligence and does not contradict himself. One who has humility in knowing what he does not know and respects scientists. One who puts the interests of the entire country ahead of himself and his political ambitions.

Oh, well, dream on Trump supporters. The rest of us, and there are many, will do our best to elect a person who will not only act presidential but will be one.

Nancy Mirsky, Peoria