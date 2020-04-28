In the weeks since the coronavirus began impacting our country and our community, we’ve received notes of thanks from readers and subscribers like you for providing you with essential information and for sharing the stories of the heartbreak and generosity of our neighbors. Those messages have meant so much to our staff as we headquarter from our homes.

Now it’s my turn to thank you for supporting us and for believing in the importance of local journalism. We couldn’t continue doing this work without you.

Like many businesses, ours has been significantly impacted by this pandemic. For example, with less advertising on our pages, the newspaper is lighter than it was. However, rest assured our steadfast commitment to covering the pandemic and our community hasn’t suffered. All the news you need to stay informed and safe, to help support local businesses, and to understand how officials are responding to this crisis is still in print, with extended coverage online.

To experience the full benefit of your subscription, we encourage you to sign in or activate your digital account to stay up-to-date on coronavirus news. Another benefit of your digital access includes the e-Edition, a digital replica of our print edition, which features USA Today’s special section, Nation's Health, dedicated to coronavirus coverage, and expanded crossword puzzles to keep you entertained. Be on the lookout for more lifestyle content, such as book and music recommendations and our new digital comic feature, as well as video storytelling and coverage from our more than 260 sister publications across the nation.

We may see more changes ahead, but we’ll be there for you as long as this pandemic lasts. And we’ll be there beyond that, as we re-emerge and rebuild, providing you with credible, accurate and trustworthy information. This is our community, our hometown, and we’re proud to play a vital part in it.

Whether you’re a long-time or new Journal Star subscriber, or still considering supporting our local journalism, we are grateful for your continued support. Stay healthy. Keep reading. And know we are in this together.

Dennis Anderson is executive editor of the Journal Star. He can be reached at danderson@pjstar.com or Twitter, @dennisedit.