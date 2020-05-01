It occurred to me our local television stations aren't offering closed caption during daily updates on the COVID-19 virus by the governor, health department and president.

Yes, there are people doing sign language. However, there are many people that do not know sign language, are hearing impaired and trying to understand what people are saying. They rely on closed caption.

I called Channel 25. The person I spoke with was unaware there wasn't closed caption. He said he would talk to the station manager. The other local channels also do not display closed caption.

With another month of listening to the COVID-19 virus updates, we all have the right to know what is being said.

Deborah Pierantoni, Peoria