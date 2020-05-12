With the lawsuits over the coronavirus in the believe government has overstepped its authority one only needs to look to the preamble of the U.S. Constitution.

“We the people of the United States in order to form a more perfect Union, established Justice, ensure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”

With that one needs to look at the welfare, which is stated in the Preamble to cover our health and safety.

Rick Doty, Metamora