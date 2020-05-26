The coronavirus pandemic has created new challenges we are facing, forcing us to change our routines and rethink many things we have taken for granted. One area the pandemic has greatly changed is people’s ability to access their government and watchdog politicians. As our state and local governments work remotely or partially reopen while limiting human interaction, we must ensure government remains transparent and accessible.

In Illinois, the Department of Public Health has released preliminary guidelines for the General Assembly to reconvene in Springfield. But unfortunately, many of these guidelines may lead to more backroom, partisan deals that have plagued Illinois politics for far too long.

There are simple principles the state legislature and local governments can adopt to do the people’s business in a transparent way that allows everyday people to participate in government during this pandemic. In fact, these are values that should be followed even when we aren’t facing a public health crisis.

First, all government bodies must provide advanced public notice of any government meetings. Citizens should not accept any last-minute hearings or secret meetings.

Secondly, there must be opportunities for public observation. That likely includes live-streaming government meetings and hearings, but also that government officials are using reliable technology so citizens can hear and see them. These virtual meetings should be recorded and made available online as soon as possible after the meeting is over.

Third, there must be a way for the public to participate, even in virtual hearings or meetings. The state legislature ― or any other government body ― should not be holding hearings without the ability of the people of Illinois to testify on bills that affect their communities. This includes following ADA requirements to ensure everyone has a voice in government.

Finally, government bodies should have open debates and allow public deliberation that the people can observe. That includes making roll call votes transparent and live-streaming debates on bills.

These principles may seem like common-sense, but unless we the people demand our government does the people’s business in public, we risk losing our ability to engage in the political process. While our right to vote is essential to representative government, our ability to observe and participate in government year-round is just as important to ensure public officials are working for us, not special or partisan interests.

By working together and adopting these commonsense principles, we can make sure everyone has access to their government while also ensuring our public bodies are transparent and accountable to the people.

Jay Young is executive director of Common Cause Illinois, a nonpartisan watchdog organization dedicated to upholding the core values of American democracy.