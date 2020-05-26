I am not writing this to make any political statement or endorsement. I do not represent any party affiliation, nor is the point of this letter to endorse or criticize any person holding any political office.

I have heard stories of John McCain visiting President Obama in the Oval Office, debating, and parting as friends. I remember hearing about Tip O’Neil spending time with President Reagan, debating, and then sharing a few jokes and stories. I remember honorable men like Bob Michel and Ray LaHood who had their point of view but would discuss anything at any time with anybody civilly and part as friends respecting each other. I am not so naive to think there wasn’t good ole “cigar smoking” “back room” politics going on, but things got done, legislation happened, and we could count on our leaders from both parties in times of crisis. Remember 9/11?

I am simply writing to ask all of us to listen to each other, pursue the truth, follow the facts, and work together. Let’s stop this hatred and division now, and if you don’t think it starts with all of us individually than your wrong. We can all make a difference in our national debate on issues by simply being honest, courteous, and kind. If any leader from any party can’t do that, then it is time to vote them out.

This isn’t rocket science it is exactly what I learned in kindergarten: Play nice.

Tom Mueller, Peoria