Why is it the U.S. government will give billions of OUR hard earned dollars to help other countries around the world when they are in need, but when we Americans are in need they quibble about passing a measly $1,200 to each American and $500 to each child?

That $1,200 hardly covers a months rent or house payment, much less buys any groceries.

And now, they want to cut down on the $600 to help the unemployed and are quibbling over giving out a second stimulus check.

Meantime, months have passed and life only gets harder and groceries only go higher.

Monetary help to Americans should have been given out every month during this pandemic and quarantine.

Prudy N. Riendeau, Peoria