I realize this will make people upset, but I don't care.

Ninety-nine percent of cops are very good and caring people. Sure there are bad cops, just like any other profession. I would bet that there more bad politician than cops.

I believe I know how the cops are feeling. I am a Vietnam veteran. As we returned home, we had all kinds of items thrown at us, along with us being called all kinds of names. We were called baby killers, however I like would like to compare the numbers of babies killed in Vietnam to the numbers of babies killed by the American peoples by abortions.

Question to my Vietnam brothers and sisters: Has any one of you had a Vietnam protester apologize to you for being an ass?

We need to work with the cops to get things done, but not film every cop in hope to catch him doing something wrong. Your 15 minutes won't last very long.

Wade Peacock, Pekin