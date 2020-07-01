Suggesting that there may be a silver lining to the coronavirus pandemic may be both premature and potentially insensitive, but the reality is that Peoria -- and other mid-sized communities -- could benefit from its economic aftermath.

For starters, the decades-long migration of highly-skilled entrepreneurial workers from the smaller cities and towns to the large coastal metropolises may be coming to a close, at least for the next few years. Living in a costly, crowded urban area pays off if the best professional and personal opportunities remain there, but the pandemic has changed that calculus, perhaps irrevocably.

It may soon be possible for high-skilled professionals to do their jobs anywhere, as employers realize that the benefits of agglomeration may be overstated and consider reducing their costly office space.

What's more, some of these workers may be ready to return to the hinterlands: Big cities are not a lot of fun if most of the bars, theaters and restaurants are closed, and mere socializing is problematic. And a young family in a big city can’t do these even when absent a pandemic. In this environment, paying outsized urban housing costs makes little sense if there is a viable alternative.

In such a world, there is a simple calculus for mid-tier cities such as Peoria to succeed in creating new jobs: simply make it a more attractive place for people to live.

Richard Florida, the renowned urban economist who once advised Peoria, opined that any exodus that does occur from the major coastal communities will probably not last all that long, and that it will primarily consist of older workers with established careers and families who migrate.

Peoria may soon find that it has an open window to attract some of that cohort. A couple of my friends in good-paying jobs in urban areas have returned to Peoria with their families while their offices remain closed, and are using their stint back home to discern whether they should pursue this remote work arrangement full time.

What should the city do to get such people to stay, or get more of them to return?

Put simply, central Illinois leaders should try to improve the quality of life. These families want good schools and good roads as well as access to culture and entertainment and nice restaurants. Of course, such things should always be primary goals of our elected officials, but the pandemic may mean that the city's potential returns on such investments -- in terms of population increases and future tax revenues -- may be significantly higher than they were six months ago.

Of course, doing anything meaningful in the short run is nearly impossible. The city's budget morass precludes significant investments, and it's hard to see what might be done to quickly tilt the needle anyway.

But redoubling our efforts to improve the livability of the area may prove to be a better strategy for attracting new jobs than efforts to entice new businesses to locate here. Recruiting people who bring their own jobs with them -- and create a few more when they arrive -- may prove to be the industrial strategy for the next decade.

Ike Brannon is a native of Mossville and president of Capital Policy Analytics, a consulting firm in Washington D.C.