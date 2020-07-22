Re. Incident at Elevate Trampoline Park

Upon reading Mr. Kravetz’s article in the Journal Star and Pekin Daily Times, I have to express my own outrage at the disgusting and dangerous behavior of the young man who tormented Ms. Linwood at her birthday party.

However, my anger is directed at the parents/guardians of the offender, not at the business where the incident occurred. His upbringing obviously did not include any lessons on respecting others. Nor was he ever taught how we as human beings need to get along in society instead of causing yet more friction between ourselves. Elevate is not a daycare center, it is a place where families can enjoy an activity together. This means the young man’s family should have been present and ready to correct his behavior.

Ms. Linwood, her family and friends should direct their righteous anger toward the source of the trouble, not at the business where the trouble occurred. This could mean discussing an uncomfortable truth with the young man’s family, that they failed him and are responsible for his conduct.

My qualifications for making the above statements are: I am a 62-year-old veteran and most importantly a mother and grandmother who raised her daughter to respect others, behave in public and keep her hands to herself. Perhaps if more parents used this simple formula when raising their kids, incidents like the one at Elevate would no longer happen.

Patricia A. Tait-Hendrickson, Shelbyville