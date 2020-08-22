I have submitted a sketch of this possible two-for-one option for the future of the Christopher Columbus statue in Bradley Park. In my musing I imagined the following:

1. Remove the statue.

2. Replace it on the grounds of the Peoria Riverfront Museum adjacent to the space now used for traveling exhibit figures.

3. Retitle the Columbus statue "The Explorer, the Myth."

4. Create and permanently maintain an authentic Columbus exhibit.

5. Appoint a Peoria Park District board committee to oversee the replacement initiative.

6. Establish a citizens committee to assist in the creation of a new Native American statue to be placed at Bradley Park site.

7. Form a Peoria Park board-led committee to design and fund the making of a Native American statue.

8. One component of fundraising could be the voluntary participation of the area school students similar to the one that helped fund the Lincoln statue at the Courthouse, which I oversaw in 2000.

9. I would be happy to assist again.

Gerald M. Brookhart, Peoria