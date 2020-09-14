One day I was driving home to my place after doing my laundry at my parents’ house, and I was pulled over by the police about two blocks from my place.

It was about 2 p.m. They asked to see my driver’s license and walked back to their car. After a few minutes, they brought it back to me and said I could go. Out of curiosity, I asked them why they pulled me over. They said I looked suspicious. I said "oh" and went home. Later that night I partied, told everyone what happened and got a good laugh. I mean "I’m suspicious looking," that’s funny.

Police don’t want any trouble. They’re there to help or try to stop any trouble. It makes their night a great night when they can get home and tell their wife they had a very peaceful shift.

And 99% of the time that depends on the person or persons they had to deal with that night. And if anyone’s ever watched the "COPS" television show, you see a lot of people the police have to deal with turn a possible warning or ticket thing into jail or a fatal thing.

If you want to go home and have a laugh, do what you’re asked. Simple as that. Your color doesn’t really have a thing to do with the outcome. It’s your attitude.

Ralph E. Whitfield, Farmington