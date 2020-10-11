In the new show "Woke" on Hulu, actor T.Murph plays an opportunist named Clovis who lives in San Francisco with his two roommates, Gunther and Keef.

Keef realizes that blacks are willingly and unwillingly being exploited and sets out to discover to what extent these things occur. He began to post signs all over the city that read "Black People For Rent," with a tear-away phone number at the bottom.

This makes his white roommate, Gunther, uncomfortable. One day while out on the city, he spots a white guy staring at the flyer who says, "well, if we can’t buy them anymore, at least we can rent them."

At this point, Gunther gets fed up and tears down the sign and begs Keef to stop the experiment, because it’s causing society’s real sentiments toward Blacks to surface. And he simply doesn’t want to deal with it.

That says a lot of America these days. We got the opportunity to interview two candidates for president recently, and both of them could likely use a couple takeaways from "Woke."

They’re not alone.

On social media, I occasionally find myself in a spirited back and forth with an opposing perspective. Last month, I came across a jarring post on Facebook. I was familiar with the author’s viewpoints, which are so far-right, she’d make Mitch McConnell question his party loyalty.

The topic was government funded diversity training. Someone insisted that racism and discrimination were no longer an issue in America, because they had been legislated out of existence. In fact, the general consensus among the author and select commenters was that government shouldn’t play a role in diversity training at all, and that it’s actually incumbent upon the individuals with inherent racial discrimination toward historically marginalized groups to reach out and invite them over for dinner to help fix their bias.

You can laugh, it’s fine.

This idea of Blacks being undeserving, unequal to and lesser than was an idea perpetuated by courtrooms, legislatures and police stations — the government. So it’s incumbent upon governmental bodies — federal, state and municipal — to do their part to help turn the tide.

To insist that the spirit of racism has been fumigated from the institution of government, corporate business and education simply because laws were passed, or you haven’t seen anyone be called a racial slur since the Reagan administration, demonstrates an obscene sense of ignorance.

This misguided logic that America is just fine, or has already been fixed, underscores the many factions of America that have yet to wake up.

How is it in the age of unprecedented access to information, people still deduce that kneeling for the flag at the beginning of a football game is intended to disrespect the military, when the idea of kneeling for the flag actually came from a member of the military?

Not to mention the Kansas City Chiefs that got booed in Week 1 of the NFL when they locked arms with the Houston Texans in solidarity against racial injustice. What is there to disagree with? Add pink breast cancer patches on all the jerseys and helmets, and there wouldn’t be a single opposing jeer heard in the entire state.

The inconvenient truth is we can come together in a public sports forum to discuss how much we hate breast cancer — no problem. But come together in a silent arm lock before a football game to underscore our collective hatred of bigotry and injustice? I guess not. Some may find it uncomfortable just reading about it. But the fact is, these biases still exist.

But what I can’t figure out is, what is it about mainstream America that dismisses the negative experiences of its peers as a non-issue? I don’t have to be shot with a firearm or robbed at gunpoint to know that gun violence is a problem. But then again, I get it. Some people can’t possibly believe anything is real unless they experience it.

And another thing: why don’t we ever see "All Lives Matter" chants in response to "Blue Lives Matter?"

Hmmm.

But you know what — maybe we’ve just come too far too fast. Maybe we as a society are asking too much of ourselves. Screw it.

Never mind the Black Lives Matter signs. Never mind equity and inclusion of minorities to corporate boards. Scrap giving special attention to underfunded schools that lack the proper resources to succeed simply because of the neighborhood they’re in.

Let’s just start back at the beginning and collectively acknowledge the fact that racial bias toward minorities exists. And until the essence and the implicit nature of this social, legal and economic bias is challenged on all corners of society, the spirit of this epidemic will continue to rage among us in perpetuity.

This is the opinion of DeMarcus "Marc Supreme" Hamilton, program director for Strictly Hip Hop 90.7 FM.