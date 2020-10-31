The Peoria County ballot this fall will ask permission of the voters to sell the county-owned nursing home, Heddington Oaks.

Please vote "no." The Peoria County Board needs to rethink what should be done with this new, lovely property, paid for by taxpayers.

The nursing home provided a vital service and safety net to all in Peoria, by competitively keeping nursing home costs low. In addition, if other nursing homes are abusing patients by expelling them for false reasons, Heddington Oaks could provide the care they need.

A September issue of the New York Times had an investigative story about how nursing homes throughout the U.S. now expel patients for trumped up reasons because they use Medicaid benefits.

Heddington Oaks was a safety net for area residents and their families. If Heddington Oaks is too large, half could be remodeled for medical offices, providing other income for the facility.

I will not vote again for board members who were elected saying they would not approve selling Heddington Oaks, then voted to sell it without any studies or information.

If the voters don’t approve a sale, the board members will be forced to do their jobs and save the nursing home to benefit the public.

Elaine Hopkins, Peoria