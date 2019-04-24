PEORIA — On its own, xanthan gum isn’t exactly as flavorful as Trident or Doublemint. It won’t be found at the candy counter.

But xanthan gum can be found in plenty of good-tasting foods, including salad dressings, sauces and ice cream. It helps thicken those items, among other things.

And it was discovered in Peoria, at what now is known as the National Center for Agricultural Utilization Research.

Xanthan gum was the product of a group led by Allene Jeanes, a chemical researcher who worked at the Peoria Ag Lab from 1941 until 1976.

The Texas native’s most lauded product borne of her Peoria research might be dextran, a blood-plasma substitute and extender. It was developed for mass production after a Peoria soft-drink company sent the Ag Lab far-too-viscous root beer to see if it could determine the cause.

Dextran was used extensively during the Korean War, where it was credited with saving lives on the battlefield. There’s a good chance fictional Dr. Hawkeye Pierce and his comrades used dextran in “M*A*S*H*,” in print and on television.

Jeanes’ studies at the Ag Lab also helped lead to the development of something a lot less photogenic but much more appetizing, perhaps.

Like dextran, xanthan gum is a thickener. Also like dextran, it’s derived from fermentation of sugars.

Xanthan gum is named for its root bacteria, Xanthomonas campestris. The bacteria is the source of black rot found in broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower and other leafy vegetables.

But this bacteria derivative isn’t quite as harsh.

Salad dressings might provide xanthan gum’s most prominent use, at least in food.

Xanthan gum thickens dressings and allows them to be poured freely. It also allows water and oil to mix and suspends herbs and spices evenly and prevents them from sinking.

The substance also is used as a gluten substitute. For that use, it’s available in packaged form at grocery stores and online.

In 1968, the federal Food and Drug Administration approved xanthan gum for use in edibles. It first was marketed in the early 1960s, under the Kelzan trade name.

But xanthan gum also has industrial applications.

The petroleum industry uses xanthan gum in drilling. The substance thickens drilling mud, which helps carry to the surface solid material the drill bit cuts.

Xanthan gum also is used in the cosmetics industry and as a binder in toothpaste.

For her work with xanthan gum and dextran in Peoria, among other things, Jeanes was inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame. She received 10 U.S. patents.

Jeanes also was the first female recipient of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Distinguished Service Award. That happened in 1953.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy presented Jeanes the Woman’s Service Award from the federal Civil Service Commission.

Jeanes died in 1995 in Urbana. She was 89.

“She was a very quiet and very distinguished person, and she happened to be a brilliant scientist who saw the potential for what turned out to be critical work,” George Inglett, former chief of the Peoria research laboratory, told the USDA for a 2016 story.

