PEORIA — Peoria is no Detroit. Charles Duryea was no Henry Ford.

But despite those obvious statements of fact, central Illinois was more than a mere historical footnote in the turn of the 20th-century intellectual and marketing race to design, build and sell what would evolve into the modern day automobile.

Charles Duryea was born in Canton in 1861. He and his brother, Frank, moved to Peoria in the 1890s. Working in a barn behind their house on West Barker Street, they are credited as the first Americans to design, mass produce and market the first gasoline-powered car in 1893. It was propelled by a four-horsepower, two-stroke engine.

Five years later, Charles incorporated the Duryea Manufacturing Company in present-day Peoria Heights, having been forced to leave Barker Street because neighbors complained about the noise and fumes and the city council declared his operation a nuisance.

Duryea began manufacturing the Peoria Duryea Motor Trap. The driver used the single handle of this three-wheeled vehicle to steer, shift gears and throttle the engine. Charles planned to produce 100 Traps in one year. In August 1898, the first Duryea was driven in Peoria. In July 1899 the third Duryea Trap was built.

Michael Rucker, retired from Caterpillar, Inc. and the president of the Friends of the Rock Island Trail, negotiated with L. Scott Bailey, the owner of the Duryea Motor Trap, for the purchase of the vehicle in the 1990s. In 2016, Rucker wrote for the Journal Star:

"Charles Duryea continued to manufacture bicycles in (Peoria Heights), During the winter of 1898-99, he built three prototype vehicles on Barker. In 1899 and 1900 he manufactured them for sale in Peoria Heights. Unfortunately an economic depression occurred in 1900 and the business failed. Charles relocated to Reading, Pa., and manufactured automobiles there. He did not return to Peoria.

"The primary honor for the Duryea brothers is that they were the first to manufacture and market automobiles in the United States. That also occurred in Springfield, Mass., under the name of the Duryea Motor Wagon Company. Unfortunately, after building about 13 vehicles, the company went out of business.

The Duryea is an example of an early automobile, but not the first one every build as some believe. Although Henry Ford once said “the Duryea was a masterpiece, it did more to start the automobile business than any other car ever made,” neither Charles nor his brother Frank ever gained fortune or fame with their inventions.

The existing Duryea has gotten around in the last few decades. It was tracked down in Pennsylvania and purchased from Bailey, a private owner, for $125,000 in 1992, thanks to a determined, grass-roots fundraising effort that took four years and was called “Bring Home the Duryea.”

It was then displayed in a windowed corner of the Main Peoria Public until 2009, when the library was renovated and the car had to be moved.

It was then displayed at the Peoria NEXT Innovation Center on Main Street.

It is now on permanent display in a spot of prominence. It is the first item visitors see when they enter the Peoria Riverfront Museum from the parking garage off of Water Street.

Scott Hilyard can be reached at 686-3244 or by email at shilyard@pjstar.com. Follow @scotthilyard on Twitter.