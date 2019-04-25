In Peoria, a penicillin breakthrough came in the nick of time, thanks to a moldy cantaloupe.

In June 1942, there wasn’t enough penicillin in America to treat 10 patients. Thanks to what happened in Peoria, the nation was able to manufacture 2.3 million doses of the drug just in advance of the Allied invasion of Normandy — D-Day — in June 1944.

The mass-production development happened at the Northern Regional Research Laboratory — now the National Center for Agricultural Utilization Research, more commonly known as the “ag lab” on University Street at the I-74 interchange. But the intrigue-laden penicillin story started years earlier.

In 1928, British scientist Alexander Fleming (sort of the original absent-minded professor) made the initial discovery essentially by accident. He was studying an infectious bacteria, which he left unattended in a petri dish. He later found a blue-green mold (a spore of which had wafted through an open window) growing on the dish, with bacteria dead all around it. He identified the mold as penicillium. But he was a lousy communicator, so almost nobody heard about his discovery for a long time.

In the late 1930s, an Oxford University team led by the Australian Howard Florey devised a method of mass-producing the drug, but yields were low. They knew the drug held great promise. Penicillin was used to treat a police officer who was near death from an infection he suffered from cutting himself while shaving. The officer improved, but then the supply of penicillin ran out and the man relapsed and died.

Meanwhile, Nazi bombings of England threatened to blow the lab to smithereens. Florey and his colleagues ingeniously hid penicillin spores in their clothing; thus, should they be captured by the Axis, the scientists later could re-culture the mold elsewhere.

Florey could not find enough funding and materials in war-depleted Britain to mass-produce the drug, the success of which could help the Allies stem battlefield infections and win World War II. Florey and a key lab colleague, Norman Heatley, took a risky flight to America and managed to secure financial backing. But where to go to mass-produce the would-be wonder drug?

They found the penicillium promised land in Peoria, at the ag lab, which had been set up to find uses for agricultural byproducts.

But where to find a strain of the mold that could hold up to the rigors of mass production? A worldwide search began for penicillin cultures. Army Air Corps pilots were instructed that anywhere they landed on a dirt field, they were to scoop up a sample of dirt and send it to Peoria. Each sample was evaluated in the search for penicillin that would grow rapidly.

The answer came by luck — and a moldy cantaloupe.

Peorians had been alerted to the mold search, with many helpful citizens visiting the Ag Lab to drop off moldy produce from local grocery stores. Various stories are told about the key cantaloupe; it might have come from an anonymous Peoria housewife or or perhaps more than one, thus together creating a legendary persona known as Moldy Mary. Regardless, on that crucial cantaloupe, a penicillin strain was found that could be rapidly cultured.

For the culture, Andrew Moyer, a lab microbiologist and expert in fermenting molds, found that a corn-milling byproduct — corn steep liquor — could be used to grow penicillin quickly. Largely a byproduct of distilling, corn steep liquor was plentiful in Peoria — and a key to the process, according to Robert Coghill, then the head of the ag lab’s fermentation division.

"This was the turning point in penicillin," Coghill said in 1962, 35 years before his death, "because the use of corn steep liquor increased the yield 20 times, and no other laboratory in this country used this byproduct, which used to be dumped into the Illinois River by corn products firms."

Drug companies soon were brought on board with the penicillin project. Soon, America produced 2.3 million doses of penicillin, giving Allies the upper hand in the war.

Later, Florey and Ernst Chain, his lab co-director, were awarded the Nobel Prize, along with Fleming. Furthermore, emboldened by the penicillin success story, companies vied with each other to find other wonder drugs.

Today, large exhibits at the ag lab honor the mass-production developments there. Meantime, biochemist Neil Price has suggested that the state adopt penicillin as the state microbe. He says the lab and Peoria deserve the designation for the work on the vital breakthrough of penicillin.

“It’s still the most widely used antibiotic,” Price says.

