EUREKA — Peoria Christian graduate Dakota Bennington set the Eureka College single-game scoring record, dropping 51 points on Monday in a 161-153 victory over Greenville.

Bennington went 20-for-29 from the field and 10-for-14 from the free throw line to lead the Red Devils men’s basektball team (9-13, 8-8) in its win at the Reagan Center.

Current Evansville player Shea Feehan, a graduate of Notre Dame High School, scored 49 in a game last season against Knox College.

The two teams combined for 195 shot attempts, with Greenville going 27-for-62 on 3-pointers. Eureka College shot 70 percent from the field (59-for-84). The teams combined for 90 rebounds.

Alex Wiegand added 36 points for Eureka, which scored 90 in the second half.

Hank Thomas added 28 points, while Jordan Dehm added 18 points and a game-high 12 rebounds.

Three players scored 20 or more for Greenville (16-7, 13-3), led by 25 from Eric Williams.