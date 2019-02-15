Colton Underwood probably was held a few times on the football field during a career that carried him to the NFL.

But illegal use of the hands was apparently not gonna stand for the star of the ABC show, the Bachelor, at a party that was tasked as a fundraiser for Colton's Legacy Foundation on Wednesday.

TMZ is reporting Underwood cut his appearance short at Mavericks Beach Club in San Diego after the ex-football player said someone touched him inappropriately.

Underwood posted on social media:

"I'm sorry if you didn't get a picture at the event last night, but at one point during the event I was grabbed and touched inappropriately while people were throwing cameras in my face.

"I am the type of person who would have stood in line for hours to make sure anyone who supported the event got a picture, but once that happened I had to do what was best for me as a human being.

"I didn't sign up to be a piece of meat or a zoo animal. I hope we run into each other at another event or on the street and I can take the time to say hello.

"Thank you again for coming to support Legacy and the fight against CF."

TMZ posted video from the event, although it's random party images that don't seem to include the incident. You can watch it here:

https://www.tmz.com/2019/02/14/colton-underwood-bachelor-event-inappropriate-touching/

As for Underwood, Cleve In The Eve would like to invite him to come home to Peoria for a day and do a fundraiser here. The Rivermen I am sure would be proud to host him at a game in Carver Arena. Seriously. Hockey fans are respectful and deliver bigtime for such worthy causes. Ben Zobrist has done it. Bobby Hull has done it. You can too.

Here's your entirely appropriate sports quote of the day:

"You earn respect by the way you conduct yourself."

— Paul Brown.

