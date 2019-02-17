CLASS 1A
At Annawan
When: Quarterfinal on Monday, semifinals on Tuesday and Wednesday, title on Feb. 22
Area schools: Roanoke-Benson, Henry-Senachwine, Wethersfield
Up next: Serena Sectional, Feb. 26
At Princeville
When: Quarterfinal on Monday, semifinals on Tuesday and Wednesday, title on Feb. 22
Area schools: Stark County, Princeville, ROWVA/Williamsfield
Up next: Serena Sectional, Feb. 27
At Peoria Heights
When: Quarterfinals on Monday, semifinals on Tuesday and Wednesday, title on Feb. 22
Area schools: Illini Bluffs, Peoria Heights, Peoria Christian, Delavan, Brimfield
Up next: Lewistown Sectional, Feb. 26
At United
When: Quarterfinal on Monday, semifinals on Tuesday and Wednesday, title on Feb. 22
Area schools: Abingdon-Avon, Elmwood, Lewistown
Up next: Lewistown Sectional, Feb. 27
CLASS 2A
At Minonk
When: Quarterfinal on Monday, semifinals on Tuesday and Wednesday, title on Feb. 22
Area schools: Fieldcrest
Up next: Peotone Sectional, Feb. 26
At Momence
When: Quarterfinals on Monday, semifinals on Tuesday and Wednesday, title on Feb. 22
Area schools: El Paso-Gridley
Up next: Peotone Sectional, Feb. 27
At Princeton
When: Quarterfinals on Monday, semifinals on Tuesday, title on Feb. 22
Area schools: Princeton, Putnam County, Bureau Valley
Up next: Port Byron Sectional, Feb. 26
At Tremont
When: Quarterfinals on Monday, semifinals on Tuesday and Wednesday, title on Feb. 22
Area schools: Quest, Midwest Central, Farmington, Havana, Deer Creek-Mackinaw, Tremont
Up next: Riverton Sectional, Feb. 26
At Monmouth
When: Quarterfinal on Monday, semifinals on Tuesday and Wednesday, title on Feb. 22
Area schools: Eureka, Monmouth-Roseville
Up next: Riverton Sectional, Feb. 27