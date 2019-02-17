CLASS 1A

At Annawan



When: Quarterfinal on Monday, semifinals on Tuesday and Wednesday, title on Feb. 22

Area schools: Roanoke-Benson, Henry-Senachwine, Wethersfield

Up next: Serena Sectional, Feb. 26

At Princeville

When: Quarterfinal on Monday, semifinals on Tuesday and Wednesday, title on Feb. 22

Area schools: Stark County, Princeville, ROWVA/Williamsfield

Up next: Serena Sectional, Feb. 27

At Peoria Heights



When: Quarterfinals on Monday, semifinals on Tuesday and Wednesday, title on Feb. 22

Area schools: Illini Bluffs, Peoria Heights, Peoria Christian, Delavan, Brimfield

Up next: Lewistown Sectional, Feb. 26

At United

When: Quarterfinal on Monday, semifinals on Tuesday and Wednesday, title on Feb. 22

Area schools: Abingdon-Avon, Elmwood, Lewistown

Up next: Lewistown Sectional, Feb. 27

CLASS 2A

At Minonk



When: Quarterfinal on Monday, semifinals on Tuesday and Wednesday, title on Feb. 22

Area schools: Fieldcrest

Up next: Peotone Sectional, Feb. 26

At Momence



When: Quarterfinals on Monday, semifinals on Tuesday and Wednesday, title on Feb. 22

Area schools: El Paso-Gridley

Up next: Peotone Sectional, Feb. 27

At Princeton



When: Quarterfinals on Monday, semifinals on Tuesday, title on Feb. 22

Area schools: Princeton, Putnam County, Bureau Valley

Up next: Port Byron Sectional, Feb. 26

At Tremont



When: Quarterfinals on Monday, semifinals on Tuesday and Wednesday, title on Feb. 22

Area schools: Quest, Midwest Central, Farmington, Havana, Deer Creek-Mackinaw, Tremont

Up next: Riverton Sectional, Feb. 26

At Monmouth



When: Quarterfinal on Monday, semifinals on Tuesday and Wednesday, title on Feb. 22

Area schools: Eureka, Monmouth-Roseville

Up next: Riverton Sectional, Feb. 27