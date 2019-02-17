SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State took control late to defeat Bradley 82-60 in a women's basketball game Sunday at JQH Arena.

Bradley (17-7, 2-6) pulled within 57-52 early in the fourth quarter, but the host Bears used a 15-1 run over the next four minutes to take control of the Missouri Valley Conference game.

MSU (15-8, 11-1) shot 73 percent (24-for-33) in the second half to secure the win and move into a first-place tie with Drake atop the Valley.

Bradley freshman Lasha Petree came off the bench to score 13 points. Sophomore Gabi Haack added 12 points, scoring her 700th career point, while senior Shunseere Kent finished with 11 points. Junior Chelsea Brackmann had six points and a game-high 12 rebounds.

“They had a great second half,” Bradley coach Andrea Gorski said in a release. “They struggled ... a little ... early in this game, but got hot in the second half.”

Alexa Willard scored a career-high 29 to lead Missouri State.

Bradley opens a three-game home stand at 7 p.m. Friday against rival Illinois State at Renaissance Coliseum.