Illinois at No. 20 Wisconsin

When: 7 p.m. Monday

Where: Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin

TV: FS1

Radio: WZPN-FM (101.1)

Illinois (10-15, 6-8)

(Player, position, year, height, points per game, rebounds per game)

Trent Frazier (G, So., 6-1, 14.7, 2.5)

Ayo Dosunmu (G, Fr., 6-5, 14.2, 4.2)

Da’Monte Williams (G, So., 6-3, 3.8, 3.3)

Aaron Jordan (G, Sr., 6-5, 8.2, 4.7)

Giorgi Bezhanishvili (F, Fr., 6-9, 12.2, 5.0)

Wisconsin (17-8, 9-5)

(Player, position, year, height, points per game, rebounds per game)

Khalil Iverson (G, Sr., 6-5, 4.7, 3.8)

D’Mitrik Trice (G, So., 6-0, 12.7, 2.8)

Brad Davison (G, So., 6-3, 11.0, 3.1)

Nate Reuvers (F, So., 6-11, 8.5, 3.4)

Ethan Happ (F, Sr., 6-10, 18.4, 10.5)

ILLINI KEYS: Make Ethan Happ as uncomfortable as he was in Champaign a little less than a month ago. The Illini contained Happ to just nine points and nine rebounds in the Jan. 23 matchup. Illinois will also have to control Nate Reuvers, who scored 22 points in the Badgers’ win.

BADGERS KEYS: Don’t overlook the Illini’s 10-15 record. Illinois is playing much more confident basketball than it was the last time the two teams met. Trent Frazier, Ayo Dosunmu and Giorgi Bezhanishvili have helped lead the Illini to their best stretch of basketball this season.

NOTEWORTHY: Illinois leads the all-time series 110-88...The Illini and Iowa own the Big Ten’s largest winning streak at four games...They are looking to win back-to-back games with both games coming on the road for the first time since 2009...The Badgers have lost two straight games to top-15 opponents (No. 6 Michigan and No. 11 Michigan State) after going on a six-game winning streak...Wisconsin beat Illinois 72-60 on Jan. 23...Ethan Happ has 121 assists, 57 more than the player with the second-most on the team...Happ is coming off a 20-point, 12-rebound performance against Michigan State...The Illini are looking to snap a 12-game skid on the road against ranked opponents...Their last road win over a ranked team came in March 2014 at No. 24 Iowa...Wisconsin is shooting just under 65 percent from the free throw line...The Illini missed eight free throws against the Buckeyes...Brad Underwood is winless in his three career games against Wisconsin...

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 71, Illinois 68