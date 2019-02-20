PEORIA -- Connor Martin's layup with 0.9 seconds left lifted Richwoods to a 74-72 triple overtime victory Tuesday against East Peoria at Bradley's Renaissance Coliseum.

Martin was fouled on the layup and intentionally missed the free throw. EP grabbed the rebound,, but missed a desperation shot at the buzzer.

East Peoria (15-12), which received 27 points from Jahlin Parker, had a double-digit lead before Richwoods pulled ahead 20-18 at the half. EP took a 41-37 lead to the fourth quarter and the teams were tied at 51 at the end of regulation. Richwoods (15-11) tied the game at the end of the first and second overtimes on baskets by Khalel Danage (25 points) and Cortez Mosley (24), respectively.