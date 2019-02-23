Metamora wrapped up the Mid-Illini Conference title Friday with a 54-31 victory against visiting Canton.

Nine different players scored for the Redbirds (21-8, 12-2), who led 25-14 at intermission and limited the Little Giants to 12 field goals all night.

Joe Nelan scored 11 points to lead Metamora, which also received 10 points from Gabe Mason and 9 from Thomas Hall. Garrett Brant hit a trio of 3-pointers for 9 points to lead Canton (4-20, 3-11).



AROUND THE MID-ILLINI: Barik Olden scored 30 as second-place Morton finished league play with a 67-50 win at Dunlap (6-21, 2-12). Olden hit 10 field goals and was 8-for-11 from the line to lead the Potters (19-10, 11-3), who pulled away from a four-point halftime lead ... East Peoria (16-12, 8-6) received 10 points from Jahlin Parker in a 44-32 win against visiting Washington (8-20, 4-10) ... Justin Taphorn (13) and Patrick Torrey (10) each hit double figures to help third-place Pekin (14-12, 10-4) to a 41-23 victory at Limestone (8-22, 6-8).