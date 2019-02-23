PEORIA — They play for the name on their jerseys.

And that was more than just the Peoria Rivermen on Saturday.

The Rivermen wore jerseys loaded with 54 names of people who've battled cancer as part of their Hockey Fights Cancer Night, then battled to a 4-3 sudden-death overtime win over the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs before 3,817 at Carver Arena.

Many of those names hit home on a personal level for the Rivermen.

"People whose names on this jersey battle a lot harder than we'll ever do on the ice in a game," Rivermen goal-scoring leader Austin Vieth said. "It definitely has a special meaning. You play for the people whose names are on this jersey."

In Vieth's case, those names included Allen Mans, his grandfather, who beat prostate cancer. And his grandmother, Sally Mans, who died from breast cancer. And his uncle, John Mans, who is battling colon cancer right now. And former college hockey teammates, Justin Woods (bone cancer) and Jack Weiss (testicular cancer).

There were others, of course. Captain Alec Hagaman's grandfather. Goaltender Storm Phaneuf's mother, whose name he added to his jersey with a Sharpie before the game.

They carried those names through a game against Roanoke, which Peoria won with 77 seconds left in sudden-death when Guillaume Naud circled around the net, came out between the circles, turned and blasted a drive past goaltender Jacob Caffrey.

Caffrey, who was driven out of the game early by the Rivermen on Friday, withstood a 19-5 shooting onslaught in the third period Saturday. He couldn't stop veteran Mike Gurtler, though, who scored two goals.

And that sent the Rivermen to 33-4-5 overall and 17-0-2 on home ice, and a nine-point first-place lead.

"My mom, Tammy, has cancer," Phaneuf said. "She's been fighting pancreatic cancer, and beat it. But now they've found cancer involved with her liver. So it's a new fight, new challenge.

"We'll know soon enough what the situation is. I'm going to add my mom's name to the jersey with a Sharpie."

Hagaman, a Peoria native, lost his father when he was in high school.

"When my father died, my grandfather, Earl Hagaman, really helped me, filled that father role for me," Hagaman said. "Earl passed away from colon cancer two years ago.

"We were so close. So it's an honor to wear the Hagaman name on the back of my jersey. And tonight, on the front, my grandfather's name will be there, too. That's a really emotional thing for me."

The Rivermen players assembled on the ice after the game for a group photo with fans who bought Love Your Melon hats, part of the proceeds from which went to Dax Foundation wing of Ronald McDonald House.

RIVER READINGS: Rivermen center Ben Blasko was shut out, ending his 18-game point-scoring streak, which is the longest in the SPHL in five years. ... The Rivermen officially signed winger Mitchell McPherson before the game and gave him his pro debut. The Peoria native is the son of former Rivermen enforcer Darwin McPherson. He was in the starting lineup, and had his first pro fight against Roanoke's Colin Murray early in the second period. You can see video of it online with this story at pjstar.com. ... Roanoke winger and former Rivermen Cody Dion was a scratch for the second straight night. ... Macon, which has been back at full strength, lost for the 10th time in 11 games Saturday.

Dave Eminian covers the Rivermen and Chiefs for the Journal Star, and writes the Cleve In The Eve sports column for pjstar.com. Reach him at 686-3206 or deminian@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @icetimecleve.