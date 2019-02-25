Even though not all of the area swimmers advanced to the A or B finals at the IHSA state swimming and diving meet last weekend, several did improve their times from the sectional meets.

The Metamora Co-op 200 medley relay team of Noah Nelson, Dalton Brown, Keaton Porch and Justin Alderson lowered its time from sectionals with a 1:37.74. The Redbirds finished 26th.

In the 200 free relay, the Dunlap Co-op team of Zach Boley, Sam Dains, Zach Glover and Ben Owens dropped from 1:28.87 at the East Moline Sectional to 1:27.45 in the state prelims to finish 20th.

The Eagles also improved their time in the 400 free relay. Boley, Austin Graham, Glover and Owens dropped from 3:13.72 at sectional to 3:10.74 in the state prelims for a 14th-place finish.

Notre Dame senior Gabe Ferlmann improved in his diving performance from last year, when he posted a score of 175.25 in the prelims and finished 35th. This year, he had a score of 184.15 for a 26th-place finish.

Metamora finished in 14th in the team standings with 21 points, Dunlap placed 15th with 20 and Richwoods 28th with 11.