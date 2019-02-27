SERENA — Tight rims on a neutral court ended Kewanee Wethersfield’s postseason run on Tuesday night. The No. 2-ranked Flying Geese fell to Newark 58-40 at the Class 1A Serena boys basketball sectional.

“We had a lot of great looks,” said Wethersfield coach Jeff Parsons, whose team's win streak ended at 18.

The Geese finished 28-3, recording the third most wins in school history.

Of Wethersfield’s nine baskets in the first half, only one was a 3-pointer. At one point in the second quarter, Wethersfield uncharacteristically misfired on three 3-pointers.

The score was tied three times in the first half. Brett Myer drained a pair of 3s, the second putting Newark up 23-15 with 3:13 left in the second quarter. Connor Swanson then banked in a shot at the halftime buzzer to make it 28-19.

For Wethersfield, its only hope was that halftime might cure its shooting ills. “You just keep shooting and hope it goes in,” Parsons said.

Shooting only marginally improved in the second half, as Wethersfield made 7 of 18.

Wethersfield’s Coltin Quagliano scored 20 points. Brady Kelley had 8 points.

Newark (26-5) advances to the sectional finals on Friday to play the winner of Wednesday’s game between Ottawa Marquette and Yorkville Christian.

For Newark, Myre had 15 points and Swanson 14 points.

— Troy Taylor, GateHouse Media Illinois

Class 2A

AT PEOTONE: Senior forward Derek May scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Fieldcrest to a 49-41 victory in the sectional semifinal. The Knights erased a four-point halftime deficit by outscoring Westmont 12-3 in the third quarter to take a 28-25 lead into the final eight minutes. A 21-point fourth quarter helped Fieldcrest hold on for its 22nd win in 31 games. The Knights made 16 of 20 free throws.

Sophomore Jaxon Cusac-McKay added 15 points. Fieldcrest (22-9) plays Wednesday's winner between El Paso-Gridley and Chicago Corliss on Friday in the sectional championship game.

AT PORT BYRON RIVERDALE: Bureau Valley followed a slow start with a strong finish to knock off Orion 57-50 in a sectional semifinal.

The Storm trailed 12-0 out of the gate, before battling back to take a 29-28 halftime lead. Bureau Valley pushed the lead to 45-40 by the end of the third quarter and held off Orion late. Kale Barnett scored 22 and Nate Paup added 14 for the Storm.

Bureau Valley (20-10) meets the winner of Wednesday's other semifinal between Sterling Newman and Winnebago in Friday's sectional final. The Storm will be looking for their first sectional title since finishing third in 2002.