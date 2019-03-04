EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants have re-signed veteran quarterback Alex Tanney, the former Monmouth College star.

The Giants confirmed the signing on Monday without releasing details. The 31-year-old, who did not take a snap in 2018, earned $555,000 in his first season with the Giants.

Tanney will join Eli Manning and now second-year pro Kyle Lauletta for the upcoming organized team activities.

Tanney broke into the NFL in 2012, when he signed with Kansas City. In his senior season at Monmouth in 2011, he became the NCAA's all-time, all-divisions leader in touchdown passes.

Manning has been the Giants' starter since the middle of his rookie season in 2004. He turned 38 in January and general manager Dave Gettleman could draft a quarterback in the first round. The Giants, who have missed the playoffs six of the past seven seasons, have the No. 6 pick.