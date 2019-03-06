Six volleyball teams from the Journal Star area have advanced to the Illinois Elementary School Association seventh-grade state tournaments, which run Friday and Saturday in each of the four classes.

Glasford Illini Bluffs (19-2) and Wenona Fieldcrest (22-2) represent the area in the Class 3A tournament at Decatur Lutheran School Association High School.

The 2A quarterfinals at Pawnee Junior High/High School include Lewistown (17-1) and Kewanee Wethersfield (19-0).

Peoria Limestone Walters (16-5) and LaSalle Trinity Catholic (16-1) are in the 1A tournament at Lexington High School.

There are no area teams in 4A, the IESA's largest enrollment class.

Quarterfinal matches are Friday. Semifinal, third place and championship matches are Saturday.