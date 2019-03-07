Seven Journal Star-area players were named to the Associated Press 2018-19 Class 1A and 2A all-state boys basketball teams released Thursday afternoon.

Wethersfield sophomore Coltin Quagliano was named first team in Class 1A with 72 total votes. The 5-foot-10 guard joined Connor Heaton of Moweaqua Central A&M (6-5, Jr.), Christian Stadeli of Cissna Park (6-7, Sr.), Tyriel Nelson of Chicago Providence St. Mel (6-2, Sr.) and Emmitt Gordon III of Madison (6-3, Sr.).

Heaton, Stadeli and Nelson all are playing this weekend in the 1A state finals at Carver Arena in Peoria.

In Class 2A, Devon House of Sterling Newman (6-8, Jr.), Fred Cleveland Jr. of Chicago Leo (5-10, Sr.), Malcolm Miller of Shelbyville (6-4, Sr.), DaChaun Anderson of Chicago Leo (6-7, Sr.) and Markese Jacobs of Chicago Uplift (6-0, Sr.) made up the first team.

The Class 1A second team was Tyler Winchester of Sesser-Valier (6-2, Sr.), Jack Snook of Ottawa Marquette (6-1, Sr.), Deion Jackson of Chicago Providence St. Mel (6-3, Sr.), DeMarcus Williams of Chicago Collins (5-9, Sr.) and Garrett Snow of Concord Triopia (6-3, Sr.).

Charlie McKinty of Elmwood and Illini Bluffs' Cam Scott earned honorable mention honors in 1A. McKinty, a 6-3 senior guard, received 26 votes, while Scott had nine votes.

The Class 2A second team was Dhashon Dyson of Chicago Corliss (6-1, Sr.), Bryce Bultman of Nashville (6-5, Sr.), Ryland Holt of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (6-5, Sr.), Dawson Smith of Teutopolis (6-6, Sr.) and Tujautae Williams of Chicago Orr (6-6, Sr.).

Bureau Valley's Kale Barnett (6-1, Sr.), Keegan Zimmerman of Eureka (6-8, Sr.), Levi Scheuermann of Deer Creek-Mackinaw (6-2, Sr.) and El Paso-Gridley's Jack Weber (6-6, Jr.) rounded out the JS-area players. Barnett had 36 total votes, Zimmerman had 30 votes, Scheuermann came in with 17 and Weber had 13.