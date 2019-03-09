ST. LOUIS — The game-tying shot by Marques Townes was in the air as the final seconds ticked away. When the ball grazed off the front of the rim, Bradley freshman Ja’Shon Henry — Ja’Shonny on the spot for the Braves this weekend — snagged the carom, pulled it tightly to his chest and then purposely fell to the floor as the final buzzer sounded. Bradley 53, Loyola 51.

“Ja’Shon laid on the ball like it was a fumble recovery,” said BU guard Darrell Brown. “I saw no time on the clock. And it was time to celebrate.”

Indeed, the celebration commenced on the floor and in the stands as the Braves partied like it was 2006, the last time the program reached the championship game of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament.

No BU fan needs reminded what came next that year for that team.

But the fact remains, at this point, there are some eerie similarities between now and then.

Two veteran teams with high expectations struggling through a difficult early season before hitting their stride in February.

Before we get too far ahead of ourselves, let’s re-visit Saturday’s winning locker room at Enterprise Center and remember there’s one big win needed in Sunday's MVC tournament championship game against Northern Iowa for the Braves (19-14) to truly celebrate.

“Man, we came from oh and five!” said Brown. “I felt like we could get here, but actually being here is more exciting. It feels great.”

Said Henry: “This is truly surreal. This group of guys has worked so hard this season. We deserved this. To see how we could potentially finish this off is amazing.”

But the most poignant moment came in the comments from senior Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye. No current Brave has more battle scars than the Englishman who arrived on our shores four years ago.

His offensive numbers weren’t impressive Saturday — 1-for-6 shooting and five points. But his grit and his timing were off the charts.

"DLO was doing DLO things out there," said Bradley coach Brian Wardle.

DLO drew the unenviable task of guarding Townes, the league’s Player of the Year who stung Lautier-Ogunleye and the Braves for 26 points one week ago in the regular-season finale. This time, Townes was 3-for-17 from the field, finishing with just seven points.

“It was just pride,” Lautier-Ogunleye said. “I wasn’t happy with how I performed last week. I gave him too much space and let him get into a rhythm. My coaching staff and my teammates told me, ‘Yo, you gotta take it upon yourself if you want us to win.’ “

And there was more.

Down the stretch, he made two critical plays — an offensive rebound that led to a Brown 3-pointer and a six-point lead at 5:40 and a drive and dish to Nate Kennell for what proved to be the game-winning trey at 1:18. For Kennell, it was his fifth 3-pointer of the day for a game-high 19 points.

“I don’t want to go home,” DLO said. “This is my last time around. I was in this position last year in the semifinals against Loyola and we went home. We worked so hard to be in this position and to change the result. We always talk about how we can’t change the past, but we can change the future. We made extra efforts, we fought and we competed.

“It’s nice to say we made the conference final, but getting the result is what we’re working for and what will determine what kind of season this was.”

Regardless of what happens Sunday, though, the past month has been little short of remarkable for Bradley basketball.

The Braves have won eight of their last 10, losing only to the conference co-champs on their home courts.

Saturday’s victory was the most physical of them all, particularly so when the veteran officiating crew of Gerry Pollard, John Higgins and Randy Heimerman decided they would let the players play.

A mere 17 total fouls were called and just 11 free throws shot in a classic defensive battle in which the lead changed hands a dozen times.

“It was great,” said BU coach Brian Wardle. “It was an athletic game. Let the athletes be athletes out there. I loved how it was being played. Both teams. No one got to the foul line. We were good like that.”

Loyola coach Porter Moser was not.

When asked in the postgame news conference about the lack of fouls called, Moser bit his lip.

“I’m trying to process,” he said. “The best way to answer is, yeah, it was extremely physical. It was extremely physical.”

And it was called — or not called — like that both ways.

“Last year’s loss in the semifinals to them hurt,” Brown said. “We had some shots that went in and out. We remember it like it was yesterday. Then we lost to ‘em just a week ago. So it was a lot of payback in our minds.”

On Sunday, they’ll have much bigger thoughts on their minds.

Dave Reynolds can be reached at 686-3210 or at dreynolds@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter at davereynolds2.