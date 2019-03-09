PEORIA — Moweaqua Central A&M pulled away in the third quarter to beat Concord Triopia 70-39 in the Class 1A third-place game Saturday at Carver Arena.

All-stater Connor Heaton had 19 points and 13 rebounds to lead No. 3-ranked Central A&M (33-4) to its first boys basketball state trophy. Jacob Paradee led A&M with 24 points, while Austin Sloan added 13.

Unranked Triopia (33-5) never led, but got within eight points early in the third quarter. A&M then outscored Triopia 20-8 in the quarter to take control. Heaton scored seven in the key run as A&M forced six turnovers to help take control.

Garrett Snow scored 11 to lead Triopia, which also earned its first boys basketball state trophy.