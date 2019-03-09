A rare double forfeit "marred" an Illinois High School Association Class 3A boys basketball sectional championship game Friday night.

The ending of a game between Chicago Farragut and Chicago North Lawndale was "marred by a fourth quarter fight involving players and fans from both schools," according to a news release from the IHSA.

After the fight, the gym was cleared of all spectators and the teams were sent to the locker rooms, according to the IHSA, whose officials then spoke to "game management and the game officials" at Lawndale and ruled the contest a double forfeit.

"These are never easy decisions to make, but we believe it is the correct one," IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said in a release. "It is vital that we continue to send the message that incidents like this at high school contests will not be tolerated. They are unacceptable in society, no less a high school sporting event."

Source tells NBC Sports Chicago that Farragut was leading North Lawndale 54-50 with 40 seconds left when a Farragut dunk occurred and the player was undercut. A “complete brawl” ensued and the gym was cleared. Waiting to confirm if both teams have been DQed.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Farragut led 56-50 with 41 seconds remaining. A Farragut player attempted a dunk and a North Lawdale player undercut him. That incited the brawl between players and fans.

“It was crazy as hell,” a source told the Sun-Times. “It is sad the way it went down.”

A source also told the Sun-Times that the IHSA ruled without talking to coaches or seeing video of the incident.

Because of the decision, the IHSA already has its first entry into the Class 3A finals next weekend in Peoria: Chicago DePaul College Prep, which beat Arlington Heights St. Viator 62-53 in a sectional final on Friday night.

DePaul would have advanced to the 3A supersectional at Hoffman Estates against the Farragut-Lawndale winner. Instead, DePaul will play in an 11 a.m. semifinal March 15 against the winner of Chicago Bogan vs. Normal U-High from the Joliet Supersectional.

The other two Class 3A supersectionals are Manual vs. Glen Ellyn Glenbard South in DeKalb and East St. Louis vs. Springfield Southeast in Springfield.