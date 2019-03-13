For the first time in program history Bradley women's basketball landed a pair of players on the first team all-Missouri Valley Conference honor squad, the league office announced Wednesday.

Junior forward Chelsea Brackmann and sophomore guard Gabi Haack were both named first-team all-conference selections, while freshman guard Lasha Petree earned honorable mention all-league honors. In addition to the all-conference recognition, Brackmann was named to the Valley's all-Defensive team and Petree was selected to the MVC's all-Freshman team.

Bradley had not had multiple players earn all-conference honors in the same season since 2010-11 when Katie Yohn and Raisa Taylor were both honorable mention selections.

Brackmann has a conference-best 16 double-doubles on the season for the highest total in the league since 2014-15. She ranks 21st in the nation in rebounds per game at 10.9 boards per outing.

Currently seventh in career rebounding at Bradley with 713 career boards, Brackmann needs eight rebounds to break Leti Lerma's school season mark of 324 rebounds set in 2016-17 and push her season total among the top 10 in league history. She is 11th in the MVC in scoring this season at 12.8 points per outing.

Haack leads Bradley in scoring at 15.2 points per game and also dishes out a team-high average of 2.3 assists. Her league-leading 69 three-pointers in 2018-19 rank fifth among league season marks and she is fourth in the MVC with 119 made free throws, which is seventh in Bradley history.

Haack's 15.2 points per game average is the best by a Brave since 2001-02. She is looking to become the first player to lead the team in both scoring and assists since 2010-11. She is 79th in the nation in three-pointers per game and her 88.1 free throw percentage is 14th in the country.

Bradley had a Valley all-Freshman selection for the third consecutive year with Petree joining Haack (2017-18) and Brackmann (2016-17) among the recent winners for the Braves.

Petree's 378 points rank as the second-best season total by a Bradley freshman behind only Judy Burns, who scored 489 points in 1981-82.

Bradley faces Interstate 74 rival Illinois State on Friday at 2:30 p.m. in the MVC Tournament quarterfinals at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.