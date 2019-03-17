PEORIA — When Peoria native Peter Hanley was 10 years old in 2007, he was thrilled to attend the Bradley-Michigan State basketball game at Carver Arena with his family.

“We had that one circled on our calendar as soon as it was announced,” Hanley said. “It was a white out and everybody in the arena was wearing white.”

The game, won by the then ninth-ranked Spartans 66-61 in comeback fashion, remains the highest attended contest at Carver Arena in Bradley history at 11,597. Michigan State coach Tom Izzo raved about the “big-time” atmosphere following the game.

All these years later, Hanley, now a senior for the Braves, gets the chance to play against the Spartans on a much bigger stage. This time, though, there will be more of his family members in the stands at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.

“There will probably be about 15 Hanleys there,” he said. “They’re excited it’s close.”

The two programs meet in an NCAA tournament first-round game at 1:45 p.m. Thursday. The matchup, part of the East Region, was announced on the CBS Selection Sunday Show displayed on a large screen at Renaissance Coliseum as the Bradley team and 1,000 BU fans watched.

Ironically, that long-ago game against the Spartans also played into the decision of Bradley guard and England native Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye to select BU.

“When I came here for my recruiting visit, a picture of the arena for that (sold-out) game was the first thing I remember walking into the locker room,” he said. “I’m excited. I thought every game would be crazy like that. It’s come full circle now. Now we get to play Michigan State. It’s surreal.”

Sunday’s announcement was met with equal parts excitement of knowing where and when they’d be playing in the tournament — and the opportunity to play against one of the nation’s best basketball programs.

This is the 22nd consecutive year the Spartans have gone dancing. They’ve reached the Final Four nine times, seven of them in this century.

“I have a lot of respect for Coach (Tom) Izzo,” said Bradley coach Brian Wardle. “I’ve known him and his staff for many years. It’ll be a physical team. They’re a great rebounding team. They defend you. They push the ball. They run sets. They’re a lot like how we like to play.”

Like Bradley, sixth-ranked Michigan State (28-6) just won its conference tournament, rallying to beat Michigan 65-60 on Sunday at the United Center for the Big Ten title.

“We’re playing a great team, a team that a lot of people have going to the Final Four,” Wardle said. “I’m just happy to still be coaching these guys and that we get to keep playing.”

The Braves will have an 11-day layoff since beating Northern Iowa 57-54 in the Missouri Valley Conference championship game at St. Louis.

“I’ve called a lot of coaches about the layoff and what they did (in similar circumstances),” Wardle said. “We had contact today, a non-contact day (Saturday) where we just shot and two days ago, we had a good contact day. So we’ve had three good days in a row and our guys are feeling good. We’ll definitely go hard these next couple of days.

“Fresh legs are always better, but it’s that happy medium of 'Are we getting the reps we need to keep our game rhythm up?’ “

Michigan State holds a 4-0 advantage in the meetings with Bradley. The only one played in Peoria was the one Hanley attended.

Most recently, Michigan State won 75-59 in 2008 at East Lansing. In 2006, the Spartans pounded the visiting Braves 82-63. The first meeting was on a neutral court in 1969 at Salt Lake City when the Spartans edged BU 89-87.

While American players like Hanley dream of playing in the NCAA tournament, Lautier-Ogunleye only heard of the Big Dance just the season before coming here to play.

“My freshman year here was the first time I could see the games on TV,” he said. “Everything just shut down. People were watching in class, people were leaving work. People are doing brackets, are talking about it on Twitter non-stop. I absolutely wanted to be a part of it.”

He’s finally gotten that chance.

Dave Reynolds can be reached at 686-3210 or at dreynolds@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter at davereynolds2.

A look at the East Region of the tournament:

No. 1 Duke vs. No. 16 North Carolina Central-North Dakota State winner

No. 8 VCU vs. No. 9 UCF

No. 4 Virginia Tech vs. No. 13 Saint Louis

No. 5 Mississippi State vs. No. 12 Liberty

No. 3 LSU vs. No. 14 Yale

No. 6 Maryland vs. No. 11 Belmont-Temple winner

No. 2 Michigan State vs. No. 15 Bradley

No. 7 Louisville vs. No. 10 Minnesota

