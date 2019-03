The Peoria Mustangs' season came to an end Sunday after a 3-1 loss to the Coulee Region Chill in Game 3 of their first-round Frasor Cup playoff series.

Austin Keil fired home the final Mustangs goal of 2018-19 NA3HL season, an unassisted score in the first period. The Chill scored the game’s next three goals en route to victory.

Jaden Gardner made 27 saves in goal for Peoria despite the loss.