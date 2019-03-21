COLLEGE BASKETBALL: THURSDAY GAME

NJCAA Division II tournament

ICC women vs. Union County

6 p.m., Pioneer Pavillion, Harrison, Ark.

Records: ICC 32-1, Union County 28-4

Online video stream: njcaatv.com (pay)

Audio broadcast: mixlr.com/StaabAlex

Outlook: After a day off in the NJCAA Division II national tournament, top-ranked and top-seeded Illinois Central College is back on the court for a quarterfinal-round matchup. Ninth-seeded Union County, from Cranford, N.J., shot 11-for-16 on 3-pointers in its 67-55 first-round win over South Suburban. ICC stretched its school-record winning streak to 32 with Tuesday's 76-55 victory over North Platte. All 12 Cougars played and 10 scored. ICC is in the Elite Eight for the second year in a row. Sophomore-dominated Union County has a No. 18 national ranking. The Owls feature good size, with seven players standing at least 5-foot-10.