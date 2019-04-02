FIRST TEAM
Rolando "Pee Wee" Brown, Manual
Jr./ G / 6-foot-2
Journal Star Player of the Year led the Rams (19-13) to fourth-place finish in Class 3A state finals. He had 134 points, 44 rebounds, 13 steals, seven assists and six blocks in six games during the postseason. The athletic guard averaged 18.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.4 steals during regular season. All-state honorable mention and Big 12 all-conference first team. Second team all-area selection last season.
Connor Dillon, Notre Dame
Jr./ G / 6-foot-2
Top-scorer for Class 3A No. 6 ranked Irish (25-6), which made run to the sectional championship game. Sharpshooter averaged 17.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.5 steals, while posting multiple 30-point games throughout the season. All-state honorable mention and Big 12 all-conference first team.
Cortez Mosley, Richwoods
Sr./ F / 6-foot-5
High-flying dunker that averaged 24 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals for Knights (15-12). He scored career-high 39 points against Big 12 Conference foe Urbana during regular season. Two-time first team all-area selection, all-state honorable mention and Big 12 all-conference first team.
Quintez Edwards, Manual
Sr./ G / 6-foot-1
Instrumental piece in guiding the Rams (19-13) to fourth-place finish in Class 3A state finals, especially with his deep 3-pointer in the closing seconds of regulation that forced overtime with Notre Dame in sectional championship. Averaged 12.8 points and 3.9 rebounds, while gathering 147 assists on the season. Big 12 all-conference second team.
Barik Olden, Morton
Sr./ G / 6-foot-6
Averaged 19.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.3 steals for Potters (20-10). Olivet Nazarene commit was second team all-area last season and earned all-state honorable mention this season. Mid-Illini all-conference first team.
SECOND TEAM
Patrick Torrey, Pekin
Sr./ F / 6-foot-8
Big man helped Dragons on improbable run to Class 4A sectional semifinals, which included an upset win over No. 3 ranked Normal Community in the regional championship. Mid-Illini all-conference first team.
Joe Nelan, Metamora
Sr./ F / 6-foot-6
Left-hander was top scorer and rebounder for Mid-Illini Conference champion Redbirds. Mid-Illini all-conference first team.
Collin Dietz, Metamora
Sr./ F / 6-foot-6
Journal Star Player of the Year last season, and helped lead a veteran Redbirds team this season. Mid-Illini all-conference first team.
Holt Geltmaker, IVC
Soph./ G / 6-foot-1
Sophomore put together impressive games for Grey Ghosts during season, which included a 40-point performance in the regional semifinals against Manual.
Jarrett Crider, Morton
Sr./ G / 5-foot-11
Shapshooter made first team all-area for second consecutive season. Mid-Illini all-conference first team.
THIRD TEAM
Jahlin Parker, East Peoria
Sr./ G / 5-foot-11
Quick guard helped lead Raiders to winning season. Mid-Illini all-conference first team.
Joe Gustafson, Notre Dame
Sr./ G / 6-foot-2
Lock down defender and occasional double-figure scorer for Irish. Big 12 all-conference second team.
Payton Havens, Metamora
Sr./ G / 5-foot-9
Redbirds senior leader was a ton offensively and defensively at point guard position. Mid-Illini all-conference first team.
Chris Williams, Peoria High
Jr./ G / 6-foot-2
Top-scorer for the Lions. Third team all-area selection last season and Big 12 all-conference second team this season.
Isaiah Donnell, Richwoods
Soph./ G / 6-foot-2
Smooth guard played a key role for Knights this season. Big 12 all-conference second team.