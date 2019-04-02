FIRST TEAM

Rolando "Pee Wee" Brown, Manual

Jr./ G / 6-foot-2

Journal Star Player of the Year led the Rams (19-13) to fourth-place finish in Class 3A state finals. He had 134 points, 44 rebounds, 13 steals, seven assists and six blocks in six games during the postseason. The athletic guard averaged 18.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.4 steals during regular season. All-state honorable mention and Big 12 all-conference first team. Second team all-area selection last season.

Connor Dillon, Notre Dame



Jr./ G / 6-foot-2

Top-scorer for Class 3A No. 6 ranked Irish (25-6), which made run to the sectional championship game. Sharpshooter averaged 17.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.5 steals, while posting multiple 30-point games throughout the season. All-state honorable mention and Big 12 all-conference first team.

Cortez Mosley, Richwoods



Sr./ F / 6-foot-5

High-flying dunker that averaged 24 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals for Knights (15-12). He scored career-high 39 points against Big 12 Conference foe Urbana during regular season. Two-time first team all-area selection, all-state honorable mention and Big 12 all-conference first team.

Quintez Edwards, Manual



Sr./ G / 6-foot-1

Instrumental piece in guiding the Rams (19-13) to fourth-place finish in Class 3A state finals, especially with his deep 3-pointer in the closing seconds of regulation that forced overtime with Notre Dame in sectional championship. Averaged 12.8 points and 3.9 rebounds, while gathering 147 assists on the season. Big 12 all-conference second team.

Barik Olden, Morton



Sr./ G / 6-foot-6

Averaged 19.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.3 steals for Potters (20-10). Olivet Nazarene commit was second team all-area last season and earned all-state honorable mention this season. Mid-Illini all-conference first team.

SECOND TEAM

Patrick Torrey, Pekin



Sr./ F / 6-foot-8

Big man helped Dragons on improbable run to Class 4A sectional semifinals, which included an upset win over No. 3 ranked Normal Community in the regional championship. Mid-Illini all-conference first team.

Joe Nelan, Metamora



Sr./ F / 6-foot-6

Left-hander was top scorer and rebounder for Mid-Illini Conference champion Redbirds. Mid-Illini all-conference first team.

Collin Dietz, Metamora



Sr./ F / 6-foot-6

Journal Star Player of the Year last season, and helped lead a veteran Redbirds team this season. Mid-Illini all-conference first team.

Holt Geltmaker, IVC

Soph./ G / 6-foot-1

Sophomore put together impressive games for Grey Ghosts during season, which included a 40-point performance in the regional semifinals against Manual.

Jarrett Crider, Morton

Sr./ G / 5-foot-11

Shapshooter made first team all-area for second consecutive season. Mid-Illini all-conference first team.

THIRD TEAM

Jahlin Parker, East Peoria



Sr./ G / 5-foot-11

Quick guard helped lead Raiders to winning season. Mid-Illini all-conference first team.

Joe Gustafson, Notre Dame



Sr./ G / 6-foot-2

Lock down defender and occasional double-figure scorer for Irish. Big 12 all-conference second team.

Payton Havens, Metamora



Sr./ G / 5-foot-9

Redbirds senior leader was a ton offensively and defensively at point guard position. Mid-Illini all-conference first team.

Chris Williams, Peoria High



Jr./ G / 6-foot-2

Top-scorer for the Lions. Third team all-area selection last season and Big 12 all-conference second team this season.

Isaiah Donnell, Richwoods



Soph./ G / 6-foot-2

Smooth guard played a key role for Knights this season. Big 12 all-conference second team.