The end of professional basketball appears to be near for Peoria's Shaun Livingston.

The 33-year-old Peoria High School graduate and three-time NBA champion told the San Francisco Chronicle that he's likely to hang up his sneakers following this NBA playoffs.

“I feel like the grandpa that has the family and is trying to see his kids grow up,” Livingston told the paper recently. “I’m not that fricking old, but it’s more just like, I’ve been able to accomplish some pretty cool things. I reached my goal, as far as making it back into the league and obviously being a part of a championship team. I was super fortunate.”

According to the paper, only $2 million of the $7.7 million in his contract next season is guaranteed. The Warriors appear unlikely to absorb the $5.7 million luxury tax hit for Livingston, who told the paper he also isn't really interested in signing a deal with another team since he's made a home in Oakland, where in 2016 he bought his first house.

Livingston and his wife, Joanna, are raising their daughters, 2-year-old Tyler and 1-month-old Jonah.

“The handwriting was on the wall,” Livingston told the paper. “I’m not going to feel like I’m 21 again when I’m 33. Over the last couple of years, it’s started to feel like the clock is ticking. As far as feeling like I’m at my peak, I don’t have those days as much.”