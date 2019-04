MACOMB — The Bradley baseball team extended its season-long winning streak to six games on Tuesday with a 4-1 road victory at Western Illinois.

Jed Moscot picked up the win on the mound, notching six strikeouts in six innings of work. Dan Bolt and Jean-Francois Garon led the way at the plate with two hits apiece. The Braves return to Dozer Park on Wednesday night for a matchup against the Iowa Hawkeyes.