EAST PEORIA — A nine-run fourth inning propelled Illinois Central College to a 10-1 blowout victory over Spoon River on Tuesday afternoon.

Katie David and Aubrey Hunt each hit a pair of home runs and combined for seven runs driven in as the Cougars ended the game via run-rule fashion in the five innings. David also executed a 84-pitch complete game where she struck out eight and allowed just three hits to pick up the win. ICC's Alexis West provided a three-hit afternoon and a run scored.

The lone run for Spoon River, which is located in Canton, came in the fifth inning off a solo home run by Samantha Miner.

ICC has now won five games in a row after sweeping doubleheader matchups with Danville Area Community College and Moraine Valley Community College. The Cougars will put its undefeated record in the month of April on the line today when it hosts Lincoln Land Community College for a 4 p.m. contest.