WEST POINT, Miss. — The Bradley men's golf team shot a 4-over 292 team total in the final round of the Old Waverly Collegiate Championship on Tuesday.

The Braves climbed out of the cellar of the 15-team invitational to finish 13th in their first 54-hole tournament since last fall.

Louisiana-Monroe won the tournament with an 18-under 846 team total, one of seven teams to finish under par at the par-72 Old Waverly Golf Club. Mississippi was second at 17-under 847 and fourth-ranked Vanderbilt was third at 849.

Seniors Drake Bushong and Michael Mounce both shot 2-under 70s for Bradley in the final round. Branden Mounce shot 74 and Daniel Lensing shot 78. Charlie Jahn shot an 80.

Bushong tied for 48th at 7-over 223 and Michael Mounce was a shot back at 224 in a tie for 54th. Jahn tied for 69th at 228, Lensing was 77th at 231 and Branden Mounce was 79th at 235.

Middle Tennessee State's Marcus Byrd shot a 5-under 67 and was medalist at 13-under 203. Jackson Suber of Ole Miss had the round of the day, a 7-under 65, to finish second at 10 under.

Up next, the Braves will look to defend their Missouri Valley Conference title at the MVC championship April 22-23 at The Club at Porto Cima in Sunrise Beach, Mo.