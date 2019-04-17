Journal Star scholar-athlete of the week

SAMUEL DUNN

PEKIN SENIOR

Grade-point average: 4.0

Sports: Football — All-Mid-Illini Conference second-team linebacker, senior captain. Swimming — Senior captain

Academic honors: High honor roll, National Honor Society, National Society of High School Scholars

Favorite hobby: Playing guitar

Goals: To graduate from Illinois State University with a degree in history

Favorite sports team (other than own): Australia Wallabies

Favorite musical group: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

Favorite movie: “Dunkirk”

Favorite class: German Why? It is interesting to learn about another culture, and learning a different language is a valuable skill

— Journal Star scholar athletes are nominated by school administrators